Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Leerink Partnrs reissued their market perform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $69.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock worth $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

