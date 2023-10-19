MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at MEI Pharma

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.83. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

In other MEI Pharma news, major shareholder Anson Funds Management Lp acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $721,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 782,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,993.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 47,006 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.