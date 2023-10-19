Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. Fluent has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $37.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.72 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fluent

In other news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,834,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,042.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fluent by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.