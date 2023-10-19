StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Up 1.9 %
Comstock stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Comstock had a negative net margin of 26,964.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
About Comstock
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
