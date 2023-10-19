StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Up 1.9 %

Comstock stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Comstock had a negative net margin of 26,964.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Comstock

About Comstock

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comstock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock by 27.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 79.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 255,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 48.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 141,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Comstock by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 161,871 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

