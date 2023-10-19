Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research set a $11.36 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Golden Minerals from $13.80 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Golden Minerals stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.10. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 178.78% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Minerals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

