NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

