Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The company has a market cap of $45.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.24.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
