Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

TAIT stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.