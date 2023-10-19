Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.66 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.32 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

