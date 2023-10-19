Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.66 on Friday. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.32 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Salem Media Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.