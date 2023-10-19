Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.07. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pro-Dex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

