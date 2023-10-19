RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RiceBran Technologies
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.