RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.80. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIBT. State Street Corp purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

