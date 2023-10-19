StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Up 3.5 %

RDI stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $46.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.

In other Reading International news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $41,793.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,718 shares of company stock worth $136,359. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

