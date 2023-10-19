StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Down 0.4 %

SEAC opened at $4.58 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $11.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 8,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $39,986.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 608,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,632.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 249,223 shares of company stock worth $1,206,237. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SeaChange International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

