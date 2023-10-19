PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.30 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 115.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.