Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.76. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.59% and a negative net margin of 9,222.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 89,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

