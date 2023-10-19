Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.24 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.