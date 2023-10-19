Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.24 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.62.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
