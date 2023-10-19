StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.07. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

About Marchex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marchex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

