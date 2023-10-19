StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Performance
Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.07. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marchex
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.