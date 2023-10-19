Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Earns Outperform Rating from Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCEL. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised Vericel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.93 and a beta of 1.74. Vericel has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Vericel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 38.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Vericel by 3.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

