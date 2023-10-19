StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of GPP opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.25.
Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 14,458.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter.
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.
