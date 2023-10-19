StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GPP opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.77. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 47.43% and a return on equity of 14,458.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

About Green Plains Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 264,518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

