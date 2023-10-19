GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.33.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

About GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

See Also

