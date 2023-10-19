Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $292,000. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

