Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.74 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

