Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Trading Down 4.3 %
NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.74 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.
Institutional Trading of Forward Industries
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Industries
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.