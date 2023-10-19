StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%.
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
