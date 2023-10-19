StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%.

Institutional Trading of Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.