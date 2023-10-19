Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CTHR opened at $0.38 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

