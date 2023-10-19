Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

