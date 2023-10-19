Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Trading Up 9.5 %
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.00.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.