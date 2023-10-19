Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOIFree Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Energy Focus stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.12.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 420.78% and a negative net margin of 169.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOIFree Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

