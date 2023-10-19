Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.76. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ekso Bionics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

In related news, COO Scott G. Davis sold 37,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $37,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,372 shares in the company, valued at $331,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 153.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

