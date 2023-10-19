ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday, September 1st.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 390.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
