Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $4.50 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

