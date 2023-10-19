American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
Shares of AMS opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
Featured Articles
