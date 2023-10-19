American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of AMS opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.70. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.