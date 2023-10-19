JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HIK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($20.76) to GBX 1,800 ($21.99) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,939.17 ($23.69).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 2,022 ($24.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of £4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,744.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,098.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,952.79. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,222 ($27.14).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 9,074.07%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.