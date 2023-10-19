Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

USAT opened at $6.79 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.25.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

