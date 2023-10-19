Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Zynex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. Zynex had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zynex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,279.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zynex news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,279.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Zynex by 14.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Zynex in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

