Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company's stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.64. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

