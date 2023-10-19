Synectics’ (SNX) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Synectics Stock Performance
LON:SNX opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.37) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.01 million, a PE ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 0.49. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.45 ($1.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.99.
Synectics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Synectics
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.