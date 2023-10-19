Synectics’ (SNX) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Synectics Stock Performance

LON:SNX opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.37) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.01 million, a PE ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 0.49. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.45 ($1.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.99.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides specialist electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

