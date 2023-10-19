Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.