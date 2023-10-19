WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.57.

NYSE WRK opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.15. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 5,620.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,259,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

