StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

