China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE CGA opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.04. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

