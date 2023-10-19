Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Invitae to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Invitae Price Performance

NYSE NVTA opened at $0.61 on Friday. Invitae has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 161.92% and a negative return on equity of 6,100.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the first quarter worth $25,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invitae by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

(Get Free Report)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

See Also

