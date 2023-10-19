StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $138.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.45. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 72.87%. The business had revenue of $191.77 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightInTheBox stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.92% of LightInTheBox worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

