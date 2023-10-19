StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

THM opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 0.77.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

