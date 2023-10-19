StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
THM opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 0.77.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
