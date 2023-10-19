Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

BBGI opened at $0.79 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.