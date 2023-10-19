Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
BBGI opened at $0.79 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Beasley Broadcast Group
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.