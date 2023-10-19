Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Up 0.9 %
SFE opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.93.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
