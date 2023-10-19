PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $406.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
