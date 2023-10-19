PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLM stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $406.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PolyMet Mining by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 152.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 87.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

