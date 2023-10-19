Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of MLSS opened at $0.90 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
