Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of MLSS opened at $0.90 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 78.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Milestone Scientific

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 5.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

