Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Argo Group International Stock Performance
ARGO stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.97.
Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International
Argo Group International Company Profile
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.
