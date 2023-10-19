Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ARGO stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.68. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.42). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter worth $115,000.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

