Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Gannett has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $378.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.42.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $672.36 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 32.31%.

In other Gannett news, CEO Michael Reed bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,244,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,673,822.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in Gannett by 36.4% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Gannett by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 7,827,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gannett by 64.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

