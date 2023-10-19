ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada downgraded shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.33.

ARC Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$22.24 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.34 and a 12-month high of C$22.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.7419355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

