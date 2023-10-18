Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. 1,418,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,951,307. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

